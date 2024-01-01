Brandi Glanville 'hasn't had sex since last October' due to facial disfigurement

Brandi Glanville has revealed she "hasn't had sex since last October."

The reality star made the admission on her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

The 52-year-old blamed facial swelling, potentially caused by a parasite, for her lack of intimacy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told how she met with plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, who advised her it could take five years for her face to return to its normal appearance.

"Five years is way too long for me to wait," she said. "I have s**t to do. I have places to go, people to make out with. I have not had sex since last October. I haven't kissed (or) made out with anyone. I haven't socialized, really."

She revealed that despite consulting several doctors, nobody has been able to give her definitive answers about what's caused her facial disfigurement.

"I want to run tests, and I wanna get another MRI and another CAT scan and do all the things. I wanna get to the bottom of this. I just don't wanna guess at what it is," she said.

"I have four different opinions from these four different great doctors of what it could possibly be," she added. "So if they're perplexed, I'm perplexed, and there is no answer right now, you know? That's it."

Despite her worries, she admitted that going public about her condition has meant she's felt more able to go about her daily life.

"(It took) this giant pressure off of me," she said. "I was hiding and isolating in f**king misery, not wanting to share what was going on with anyone and not wanting to see anyone."

She then joked, "My face is f**ked, but it is what it is. I had 50 good years."