Gypsy Rose Blanchard welcomes first child

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has welcomed her first child.

The 33-year-old was released from prison last December after spending eight years behind bars for the involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard after being a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Gypsy gave birth exactly a year after she was released from prison, on 28 December 2024.

Gypsy and boyfriend Ken Urker, 31, are now parents to a daughter, Aurora Raina Urker.

Ken confirmed the couple are delighted.

"Aurora is healthy and we are so happy," he told TMZ.

Earlier in December, the pair held a baby shower for their impending arrival.

"Ken and I were so excited to have a beautiful celebration that our daughter Aurora Raina Urker can look back on and see how our community welcomed and embraced her with love," Gypsy told People magazine at the time. "She will be supported and given all the happiness a child should experience."

She revealed the pregnancy wasn't planned, but "we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

After the baby shower, Gypsy told how she gave Ken a promise ring to symbolise their commitment before they make things official and become engaged.

On 10 December, Gypsy finalised her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Anderson after two years of marriage.