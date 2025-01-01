Tom Holland recalls 'animosity' on The Crowded Room set: 'It was not a very harmonious place'

Tom Holland has revealed there was a lot of tension on the set of his latest project.

The Spiderman star had a role in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room in 2023.

Now he's admitted it wasn't a fun show to be a part of.

"There was quite a lot of animosity on that set. It was not a very harmonious place, and there was a lot of arguing and butting heads," he told Men's Health.

He went on to say that the tension wasn't over creative differences - something he normally embraces.

The thriller explored heavy themes and proved to be a demanding experience for the 28-year-old. In fact it was so tricky that he admitted it made him question his sobriety. He stopped drinking alcohol in January 2022.

"I thought, 'If I start drinking again now, with all this going on, it's gonna get worse, right?'" he said.

Instead, he relied on those close to him to help him through the experience.

"I leaned on close ones a lot: family, friends, old colleagues, new colleagues, people that reached out that I didn't know who also were sober," he said. "When I decide to do something, I'm really gonna do it."

After filming in 2023, Tom decided to take a year off from acting.

"It was a tough time, for sure," he told Extra at the time. "We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure. I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was."