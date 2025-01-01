Cynthia Erivo will 'raise hell' if Ariana Grande isn't Oscar nominated for Wicked performance

Cynthia Erivo will "raise hell" if her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande doesn't get nominated for an Oscar for her performance.

The Wicked co-stars have been earning Oscars buzz for their portrayals of Elphaba and Glinda in the two-part movie musical, and the British star will be outraged if her pop singer pal doesn't receive a Best Supporting Actress nod for her work.

"I will raise hell if this lady does not get her nomination. It's a really f**king hard job to jump into the middle of something like this and have it be your first time," she declared in an interview with Variety. "Lucille Ball: She's the return of that. And it made her heart happy to do this, which makes me happy."

Grande thanked her close friend for her "very kind" words and added that she was "honoured" to support Erivo's "otherworldly" performance.

She insisted her co-star "deserve(s) her flowers" and she "can't wait" to be by her side when she wins the Best Actress Oscar and achieves EGOT status, having already won an Emmy, Grammy and Tony.

Although the film was completed some time ago, the Thank U, Next singer still speaks in her 1940s movie-style Glinda voice and she admitted she may not return to her natural voice anytime soon.

"I think that might stay," she said. "Galinda required a lot of vocal work for me. Certain things maybe won't melt away. Some will, but I'm really grateful for the pieces that will stay with us forever. What a beautiful thing to be left with, and to feel the ghost of every day."

Grande and Erivo will reprise their roles in the second part, Wicked: For Good, in November.

The 2025 Oscar nominations will be announced on 17 January.