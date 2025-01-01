Joe Alwyn reveals Donald Trump inspired The Brutalist role

Joe Alwyn has revealed the inspiration for his character in the Golden Globe-nominated The Brutalist.

Alwyn told The Guardian that he looked to President-elect Donald Trump and his children to help shape his role as Harry, the son of a rich industrialist played by Guy Pearce.

"Look who's the new president of America, and his family. Often family businesses are so insular and stunted and hollow. And you see it with Trump and his children: 'I can do what I want.' A convicted felon accused of sexual assault and grabbing them by the pussy and all of that. He's unanswerable, unfortunately."

Director Brady Corbet's The Brutalist tells the story of Hungarian immigrant László Tóth (Adrien Brody), who immigrates to the United States and, after getting discovered by a wealthy client (Pearce), is commissioned to build an ambitious monument in his home.

After premiering at the Venice Film Festival, The Brutalist has gone on to critical acclaim and is expected to be a major player at the Academy Awards. But Alwyn admits that he wasn't initially sure how much audience appeal it would have.

"To be honest, I thought it might be a really good film that not many people would end up seeing."

The Brutalist is nominated in seven categories at tonight's 82nd Golden Globes.