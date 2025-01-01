Selena Gomez considers wedding roles for co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin

Selena Gomez has revealed it would be "adorable" if her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin had a role in her upcoming wedding.

The singer-and-actress recently got engaged to Benny Blanco and was quizzed about the big news as she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

Gomez shares a close relationship with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Short and Martin, and insisted she would consider giving them a role in her nuptials.

When Kimmel asked if the two Hollywood legends would be given "jobs" such as "ringbearers" when she ties the knot with Blanco, Gomez replied, "That would be adorable."

Kimmel also asked the 32-year-old star if Blanco had sought permission from Short and Martin before he asked her to marry him.

Gomez confirmed the music producer hadn't spoken to either of her co-stars before he popped the question and joked that she "had the feeling" that 74-year-old Short "wasn't very happy about that".

Elsewhere in the interview, a clip was aired showing Short closely examining Gomez's engagement ring at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening.

Kimmel asked what had happened during the exchange and wondered if Short had been "appraising" the impressive piece of jewellery.

"He just wanted to know what was going on. I don't think he cared. Maybe a little..." the Emilia Perez star replied with a laugh, as she mimicked a drinking motion.

Gomez went on to reveal that Martin had sent her a sweet message after the engagement news broke.

"Steve made sure he sent my assistant an email so my assistant could tell me congratulations," she shared, before she joked. "He always tries to be polite. And it's very kind, but it's okay to send a little text."