Courtney Ford files for divorce from Brandon Routh

Courtney Ford has filed for divorce from Brandon Routh after 17 years of marriage.

The Dexter alum has called time on her partnership with the Superman Returns star citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, as reported by TMZ.

Ford and Routh have one child together, 12-year-old son Leo, of whom Ford is seeking joint legal and physical custody.

The estranged Hollywood couple got married in 2007 at El Capitan Ranch in Santa Barbara. They dated for three years before he popped the question in 2006, meaning they have been together for more than two decades.

While Routh is best known for playing Clark Kent on the big screen, where he starred alongside Kate Bosworth and Kevin Spacey, Courtney's acting credits include numerous hit TV shows including True Blood, Parenthood and Supernatural.

She played the recurring role of villain Christine Hill from the fourth season of Dexter.

Ford was also a series regular on DCs Legends of Tomorrow, playing fan favourite Nora Darhk on the show that also featured Routh. Both left the show in 2021.

"Neither of us decided to go," Routh admitted to TV Insider at the time. "This was sprung upon me without communication. So that was a challenging thing."