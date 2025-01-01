Paris Hilton's 'heart shatters' as she visits destroyed Los Angeles home

Paris Hilton felt like her heart had "shattered" as she visited what was left of her burnt-down home.

The media personality took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she had visited her Malibu home, which burned down in the ongoing wildfire crisis.

"I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable," Paris wrote alongside a video showing the remains of the property. "When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock - couldn't process it."

She continued, "But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

The Simple Life star reflected on the "beautiful memories" she and her husband, Carter Reum, and their young children, Phoenix and London, shared in the beachside home.

"This house wasn't just a place to live - It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family," the 43-year-old wrote. "It was where Phoenix's little hands made art that I'll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes... it's devastating beyond words."

Paris, who watched her home burn down on live TV earlier this week, noted that she was still "incredibly lucky" as her family and pets are safe.

Meanwhile, model Bella Hadid has revealed that her mother Yolanda Hadid's Malibu home has also been destroyed by the fires.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of her childhood home, which could be seen engulfed in flames.

Bella captioned the photo, "Childhood bedroom (sad face emoji)."

The list of celebrities who have lost their homes to the wildfires continues to grow, including Miles Teller, Ricki Lake, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Anthony Hopkins, Anna Faris and more.