Dr Paul Nassif becomes father for 5th time

Dr Paul Nassif is now a father of five after welcoming a son with wife Brittany Pattakos.

The Botched surgeon and his spouse took to Instagram to announce the birth of their second child.

In a joint post, the doctor wrote, "I'm so happy to announce Paul Michael Nassif Jr was born 9 lbs 10 oz on 9 January 2025 at 12:59 am."

He added in the caption to his 1.3 million followers, "Mother and son are safe and sound; our hearts have never been fuller. Our family is complete and we're so excited to begin this new chapter together."

Expressing gratitude, he finished the note, "Thank you for all of the love, prayers and well wishes. We'll keep you all posted!"

Dr Nassif and Pattakos are also parents to four-year-old daughter Paulina. And the E! reality star shares Gavin, 22, and twins Christian and Colin, 19, with ex-wife Adrienne Maloof.

The new mum posted a close-up of her little boy's tiny hand wrapped in hers and wrote, "My sweet baby boy. Happy Birthday. Mommy loves you!"

A single photo of the newborn showed him cosily wrapped in a white blanket with a pattern of tiny blue and pink footprints.