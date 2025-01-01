Mandy Moore's family living with Hilary Duff amid Los Angeles wildfires

Mandy Moore and her family have found refuge in Hilary Duff's home after their property was damaged in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Lizzie McGuire actress and her music producer husband Matthew Koma have taken in the This Is Us star, her musician husband Taylor Goldsmith and their three children.

Moore's brother-in-law Griffin Goldsmith, who lost his home in the fires, revealed the news in an Instagram post.

"Our dear friends @matthewkoma and @hilaryduff thought it wise to set up a gofundme for us to help with everything moving forward," he wrote in the lengthy caption. "Not to mention they are currently housing my brother's family. They've taken care of my entire family from the moment this began. I will never be able to thank them adequately."

He added, "This is the kindest act any human could do for another. They are the most beautiful, selfless people we've ever known."

Mandy evacuated her Altadena home with her children and pets during the emergency last week. She later revealed to her Instagram followers that the main part of the house was "still standing" but "not livable". However, Taylor and Griffin's music studio, their garage and their back house were destroyed.

The A Walk to Remember star recently hit back at critics after she shared a link to the GoFundMe page for Griffin and his wife Kit, who lost everything in the fires just weeks before the arrival of their baby.

"People questioning whether we're helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are," she wrote. "Our buddy Matt started this GoFundMe and i'm sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too."

She signed off her post by writing, "Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything."