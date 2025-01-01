David Schwimmer once served Rod Stewart with divorce papers

David Schwimmer has recalled how he once served Rod Stewart with divorce papers.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, host Stephen asked the former Friends actor to talk about some of the "unique" jobs he had before making it in Hollywood.

In response, David recounted how his mother, divorce lawyer Arlene Coleman-Schwimmer, called on him to work for her as a process server when he was a teenager.

"One summer after my freshman year in college, I was just looking for work, and my mom said, 'Well, you can be a process server for me,'" he began. "My mom was a divorce lawyer, and I was the guy who would pop out of the bushes and serve you divorce papers."

David joked that he felt a bit like iconic spy character James Bond whenever he would be asked to serve legal documents, as he would be "tipped off" as to a person's whereabouts.

And there remains one interaction with a certain celebrity that he will never forget.

"Once, oh man, thank goodness I've never run into him since, but I served Rod Stewart," the 58-year-old laughed. "I don't even know if he knows. I don't think he knows."

Stephen then quipped, "He knows now. Change your locks, man. He's vengeful. You could theoretically run into Rod Stewart sometime and now he knows to punch you."

While David didn't share who the legendary rockstar was divorcing, Rod and his first wife Alana Stewart split in 1984. At the time, the Intelligence star would have been 18 years old.

The Maggie May singer was then married to model Rachel Hunter from 1990 until they separated in 1999, though their divorce wasn't finalised until 2006.

Rod has been wed to his current wife, Penny Lancaster, since 2007.

David is currently promoting the new TV series, Goosebumps: The Vanishing.