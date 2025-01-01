Ridley Scott claims Bee Gees biopic stalled after studio 'changed the goalposts'

Director Ridley Scott has claimed that production on his Bee Gees biopic has been delayed due to a disagreement with the studio.

The Gladiator director's upcoming project, You Should Be Dancing, had been written and cast ahead of a planned shoot early this year but he has now set the biopic aside due to a disagreement with Paramount Pictures executives over his deal.

"The deal - the studio changed the goalposts," Scott told GQ. "I said, 'You can't do that.' They insisted. I said, 'Well, I'm going to warn you, I will walk, because I will go on to the next movie.' They didn't believe me, and I did."

"I was being asked to go too far," he added. "And I said, 'No. Next!' They didn't like my deal. So I said, I'll move on. I'm expensive, but I'm f**king good."

Scott will now shoot his post-apocalyptic survival story, The Dog Stars, with Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi in April instead.

However, he believes he and Paramount bosses will eventually reach an agreement so he can go into production on the Bee Gees film in the autumn.

Scott's production company Scott Free confirmed to Variety that the Alien filmmaker has swapped the order of his 2025 projects and will still direct the Bee Gees movie.

Discussing the project, Scott explained why he wanted to tell the story of sibling bandmates Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb.

"I liked the working-class side of the Bee Gees. It's all about competition with brothers," he said of the Night Fever singers. "And then they lose (their younger brother) Andy - Andy OD'd at 30... It's more about the gift than the luck, right? It's a fantastic story."

The British director noted that the project will be a full circle moment as he once met with the trio about making a film but the financing never came together.