Riley Keough reveals how her mum Lisa Marie Presley reacted to her past arrest

Riley Keough has revealed how her mother Lisa Marie Presley reacted to her past arrest.

The 35-year-old actress has revealed she once had to call her mother - who tragically died in January 2023 - to pick her up from prison when she was a teenager.

"She had her rebellious moment, I also had that," Riley said on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "Where I would sneak out and hang out with people I shouldn't, wasn't allowed to, and getting arrested."

The Daisy Jones & The Six star then confessed that on one occasion, she was arrested for breaking and entering.

"It was for...I can't say this! It was for breaking and entering," she told podcast host Alex Cooper. "I went to a party at my friend's house, but I didn't know that it wasn't my friend's house. It was a house for sale. The police came, and most people got away and then about 10 of us got arrested."

"My mom was p**sed!" Riley continued, describing Lisa Marie's reaction. "She was like, 'This is on you, girl.'"

The star then recalled how luckily the incident didn't make the papers at the time.

"I was grounded for like three months, and I was grounded on my 16th or 15th birthday or something," she continued. "I was grounded, and she was in Las Vegas, and I had to call her and tell her to come back from Vegas and pick me up in prison."

The Logan Lucky actress then noted that her aunt ended up picking her up at the jail because Lisa Marie couldn't make it.

Riley also shared that the "edgy" period of her life was something she had in common with her late mother, adding, "I had a moment as a teenager, and she also did."