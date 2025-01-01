David Lynch dies at the age of 78

David Lynch has passed away at the age of 78.

The prolific Hollywood director created some of the most iconic films in cinema history and was behind Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive and the hit television series Twin Peaks.

The family of the two-time Oscar-nominated star announced the news of his death on Thursday with a post on Facebook.

The bereaved family wrote, "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch."

They continued, "There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole'. It's a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."

The family added, "We would appreciate some privacy at this time."

Lynch revealed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with emphysema - a chronic lung disease that scars the air sacs in the lungs and makes it difficult to breathe.

Sharing his diagnosis, the star - who was a heavy smoker during his life - effectively announced his forced retirement as he explained the condition would make it difficult for him to leave his house.

The American star was married four times throughout his life - and was also a father of four, including filmmaking daughter Jennifer Lynch.