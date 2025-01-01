Robert Pattinson reveals favourite thing about being a dad

Robert Pattinson has revealed one of his favourite things about being a dad.

The Twilight star is dad to a 10-month old daughter, who he shares with fiancée Suki Waterhouse. The couple have never publicly announced the name of their child.

Now he's told how he never understood how good the scent of a baby was before he became a dad himself.

"I thought they were just smelling the baby powder. But then I had a baby, and I was like: 'My baby smells incredible,'" the 38-year-old said in an interview with Vogue. "There's something there, I can identify her. She doesn't smell like other babies."

In December, Suki shared one of their favourite activities to do as a family.

"We have a routine of putting her in the swimming pool and jumping in and out of the pool," the singer and actress told Today. "That's just always the most fun. End of the day, 5pm, we all get in the pool and be silly."

Robert and Suki started dating in 2018, and got engaged in 2023.

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up (on my phone) or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times in 2023. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."