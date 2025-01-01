Danny DeVito gushes over grandchildren: 'I wish it for everybody'

Danny DeVito is "busting" with joy ever since he became a grandfather.

The Hollywood icon's oldest daughter Lucy welcomed a son named Carmine last July, while his second daughter Gracie gave birth to a little girl called Sinclair in 2023.

Reflecting on becoming a grandparent in a video recently posted online by AARP, Danny gushed over the experience.

"In two years, my daughters have had a baby each, and since these babies have been born, you gotta tamper me down in the joy department. I'm just like, you know, busting," he smiled.

Danny then went on to offer parents with young children some advice.

"There's that saying, a watched pot never boils. So I apply that to my kids. I look at them all the time, because I don't want them to boil. I want them to take their time and grow," the 80-year-old continued. "I tell my kids that, too. Don't miss a thing. Don't look away. Because when you look back, that kid's gonna be hula hooping."

Danny and his estranged wife Rhea Perlman are also parents to son Jacob, 37.

The former couple split in 2017 but remain on amicable terms and don't intend to divorce.

Elsewhere in the clip, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star urged people to be kind to one another.

"No matter what happens in your life, the main thing is that you've got family and friends," he noted. "That's all we have, basically: reliable people in our lives who we can talk to and we can open up to. I'm very fortunate. Blessing showered down on me, and I wish it for everybody."