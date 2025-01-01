Joker 2 leads pack at Razzies nominations

Joker: Folie à Deux has been cast as the worst film of 2024.

The movie starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix leads the field with seven nominations at the annual Golden Raspberry Awards.

Madame Web, Megalopolis, Borderlands and Reagan are close behind with six nods apiece.

Joker: Folie à Deux is the musical sequel to Todd Phillips' Oscar-nominated DC Comics crime film Joker. It landed nominations in Worst Picture, Director, Screenplay and Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel.

Gaga and Phoenix are up for Worst Actress and Worst Actor respectively, as well as Worst Screen Combo.

The Joker sequel was poorly reviewed at its premiere at the Venice Film Festival last year and the critics piled on.

It wound up a box office bomb, grossing $206 million worldwide against a $200 million production budget.

In comparison, the first Joker film earned more than $1 billion globally, and won Phoenix the Oscar for best actor in 2019.

This year's Academy Award nominations are set to be announced on Thursday, after being delayed due to the devastating Los Angeles fires.

The annual Golden Raspberry Awards, AKA the Razzies, duly got ahead of the Oscars this year with its crop of nominees.

Winners will be announced on 1 March, the day before the Academy Awards.