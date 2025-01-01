Oprah Winfrey criticised for her latest theory on 'thin people'

Oprah Winfrey is facing a backlash after making claims about "thin people".

The TV queen is being criticised on social media after revealing her new theory on appetite, in light of her experience using a weight-loss drug to shed pounds.

"One of the things that I realised the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people - those people - just had more willpower," the former talk show host said during a conversation with Dr Ania Jastreboff on The Oprah Podcast.

"They ate better foods. They were able to stick to it longer. They never had a potato chip.

"And then I realised that, oh, they're not even thinking about it," Winfrey continued. "They're only eating when they're hungry and they're stopping when they're full."

After the brief clip of the conversation was shared via Instagram, many people sounded off with their disapproval in the comments, claiming that plenty of thin people do have to work hard just to stay that way.

Winfrey confirmed she was taking a weight-loss drug in December 2023 after years of yo-yo dieting.

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," she said at the time.