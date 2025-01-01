Ariana Grande 'cannot stop crying' after Oscar nomination

Ariana Grande "cannot stop crying" after being nominated for her first Oscar.

On Thursday, the actress and singer was nominated for her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Glinda in Wicked.

Shortly after the nominations were announced, Ariana took to Instagram to react to the happy news.

"Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition," the 31-year-old began. "I cannot stop crying, to no one's surprise."

"I'm humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered," she continued. "I'm so proud of you, tiny."

The post also included a photo of Ariana as a child dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and a clip from her youth of her singing The Wizard and I from Wicked.

Elsewhere in the caption, Ariana thanked Wicked director Jon M. Chu, writing, "Thank you @jonmchu for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend."

The actress also gushed about her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who received a Best Actress nomination for her role as Elphaba in the movie musical.

"I am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden," she penned. "I love you unconditionally, always."

The star concluded the post, "I don't quite have all my words yet, i'm still trying to breathe. but thank you. oh my goodness, thank you. Universal, Marc, my family, my heart."

Ariana is up against Felicity Jones, Zoe Saldaña, Monica Barbaro and Isabella Rossellini.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on 2 March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.