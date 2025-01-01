Scarlett Johansson shares dating advice she gave her young daughter

Scarlett Johansson has shared details of the dating tips she has started to give to her young daughter.

The 40-year-old Hollywood star is a proud mother-of-two - sharing three-year-old son Cosmo with husband Colin Jost, 42, and daughter Rose, 10, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, 43.

Appearing on Today with Jenna and Friends this week, Johansson revealed she has been teaching her daughter about the dating world - and how awful it can be to get "ghosted".

The actress explained, "I just had this conversation with my 10-year-old daughter about ghosting because there was this little boy that liked her, and then she wasn't feeling the same.

"She just stopped talking to him straight up and he felt terrible. And I was telling her, I introduced the ghosting concept."

The Avengers star took an empathic approach to describing the phenomenon, saying, "It really makes the other person feel terrible about themselves. It kind of sets them on this spiral."

The two-time Academy Award nominee did, however, confess that she has been guilty of ghosting people in the past, saying, "I hate confrontation."

Johansson and Jost have been married since 2020 and she was previously married to French magazine editor Dauriac from 2014 until 2017.

Prior to this, the Marriage Story star was wed to Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, 48, from 2008 until 2011 - and interestingly she is working with his nemesis Justin Baldoni, 41, who is executive producing her directorial debut.