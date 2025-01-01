Nava Mau 'never considered' it would be hard to get into acting

Nava Mau "never considered" that it would be difficult to get into acting.

The 32-year-old actress has revealed that when she first started acting, she had no idea how difficult it was to break into the industry.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Nava explained that instead of jumping right in, she took part in Peacock Rebellion's Brouhaha, a comedy storytelling programme for trans women of colour, where she discovered her love of performing.

The following year she wrote, directed, starred in and produced her first short film, Waking Hour.

Despite dipping her toe in the industry, she still didn't know how hard it would be to break into Hollywood.

"I never considered that it would be hard to get inside," she lightheartedly told the publication. "My level of ignorance about the industry protected my passion."

The Baby Reindeer star went on to make small-budget short films, which she said "felt grand", adding, "All of it felt like, this is what I'm supposed to be doing!"

Nava went on to reveal that Lady Gaga was one of her sources of inspiration in the early days of her career.

"I think I have to credit Lady Gaga for entering my subconscious, because I grew up watching her interviews, and there was a very consistent message that she always knew she was going to be who we all know her to be today," she said. "And even though I've had so much self-doubt and so many detours on my journey, I do think that, on some level, the conviction has always been there that I'm going to get to do this work."

Nava landed her breakout role as Teri in the 2024 drama series Baby Reindeer.