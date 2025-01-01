Mel Gibson likens Trump's Los Angeles visit to 'taking his belt off'

Mel Gibson has likened Donald Trump's visit to Los Angeles to "Daddy arriving."

Donald Trump had a meeting on Saturday with California officials to discuss the wildfires in the region. During the meeting, he blamed them for "not doing enough" to contain the fires that have destroyed thousands of homes.

After the meeting, Mel Gibson, who was recently named as Trump's "special ambassador" to Hollywood, spoke to Sean Hannity on Fox News about the meeting.

"I'm glad Trump's here at the moment," the 69-year-old said. "It's like daddy arrived and he's taking his belt off, you know? So, I think he'll get some results here quickly."

The Braveheart actor's Malibu mansion was destroyed in the wildfires.

He told Hannity that his neighbours are "a good bunch," adding, "You meet people all the time who've lost their homes. And you talk and commiserate and buck each other up, and everyone's putting on a brave face. They're a good bunch out here."

He previously spoke about how he's being pragmatic about the situation.

"These are things and they may or may not be replaceable but we're still here and I just kind of look at it in a weird kind of a way like a purification," he said. He also revealed that he and his son escaped with just their passports and a few other documents. Much of his collection of 16th-century artworks and books were destroyed in the blaze.