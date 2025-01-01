Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton don't believe The Simple Life could exist today

Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton don't believe their 2000s reality show The Simple Life could exist today.

In 2003, the duo debuted their reality series The Simple Life, in which they moved in with a middle-class family and tried to adapt to their new surroundings.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Nicole explained that a big part of the show was the lack of technology that would be unthinkable today.

"Season 1 through 3, we really did not have phones," the 43-year-old fashion designer recalled. "We had no idea where we were going. We just completely left our lives for a month straight."

The star noted that she doesn't think today's 20-year-olds would be willing to give up their phones for a month, adding, "We were truly cut off from the world."

Elsewhere in the interview, Paris reflected on the success of the reality show.

"It feels amazing to be the pioneers and OGs who have really inspired so many others to try and do similar shows," the 43-year-old gushed. "I'm really proud of what Nicole and I did, just being trailblazers in that area."

While the iconic pair have no plans to release a reboot of The Simple Life, they recently reunited for the show's 20th anniversary.

Paris & Nicole: The Encore, a three-part special, followed the TV personalities as they tried to write, produce and star in their own opera, inspired by a song they created in their youth, Sanasa.