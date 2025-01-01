Josh O'Connor addresses James Bond rumours

Josh O'Connor has shared his thoughts on rumours he will play James Bond.

The 34-year-old Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor is the latest name to be attached to the iconic spy franchise.

However, the Challengers star has claimed he is completely in the dark over the role - and has insisted speculation about his casting is simply a joke that has got out of hand.

He told Deadline, "The truth is that ... I think in the space of a week, I made a joke about, wouldn't it be funny if I played Bond?

"Then, me and Daniel (Craig) did an Actors on Actors, and then something else happened, and then suddenly I was James Bond."

But denying he has in fact been cast as the secret agent, he added, "If I am Bond, I don't know about it."

O'Connor was joined by Rebuilding co-star Kali Reis while speaking to Deadline - and she made light of the casting rumour, quipping, "Just as long as I can be your sidekick."

The Crown actor is just one of many A-List stars that have been linked to the role of Bond - with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill all in the running.

Craig quit the role in 2021 with the release of No Time To Die in which Bond was killed off in a shock twist and it is as yet unclear when the next film in the franchise will go into production.