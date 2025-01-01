Liza Minnelli's greatest disappointment is 'not being a mother'

Liza Minnelli wanted to be a mother, one of her close friends has revealed.

The 78-year-old has had several miscarriages during her four marriages.

Now, in a new documentary, Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, one of her closest friends has opened up about how she would have loved to have been a mum.

"We have been with Liza through all her emotional setbacks, like miscarriages," said Allan Lazare, who was friends with the star for more than 50 years before he died last February.

"If she had to pick one thing that she's disappointed in her life, that's not being a mother," he revealed.

"She would have been a great mother. She has so much to give. She's been so wonderful with our children."

Allan also shared how Liza has a close relationship with his daughter.

"We have a picture when our daughter was three years old around a Christmas tree (with) Liza hugging her and then 35 years later, when our daughter had a three-year-old, we have a picture around that same Christmas tree."

Allan's wife Arlene continued, "She taught our daughter when she was six years old how to sing (her signature song) Liza with a Z.... Our daughter was so proud to sing it, and she sang it all over the place for everybody."

Allan added, "She would have made an incredible mother, and life wasn't perfect. But she moved on, and she's become part of our family. I think that's part of our attraction for her. We've kept this bond with sort of a family she didn't have."