Gwyneth Paltrow offloads LA home

Gwyneth Paltrow has sold her LA home for $8 million less than her original asking price.

The actor and entrepreneur sold the Brentwood, California property for $22 million (£18 million) - around $8 million (£6 million) less than she had originally asked for.

Gwyneth, 52, first listed the single-storey home in June 2024 with a hoped-for asking price of $30 million (£24 million).

However, after a lack of interest, she dropped the price a few months later to $24.9 million (£20 million). Finally, an anonymous buyer came on board to purchase the property for several million dollars less.

Covering 8,000 square feet, the six-bedroom, 11-bathroom house was renovated in 2009 and was left unscathed by the recent LA wildfires.

It includes luxurious features such as a wood-burning oven in the kitchen, a separate guesthouse with its own wine cellar, a home gym, office, games room and a private cinema.

Gwyneth and her former husband Chris Martin, 47, first bought the home in 2012 as a family home for themselves and their two children, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18.

Last year, the lifestyle queen told the Wall Street Journal she was ready to sell as both children had moved out to go off to college.

Apple has been at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee since 2022, while Moses started studying at Brown University in Rhode Island last year.