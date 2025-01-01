BBC apologises to staff following investigation into Russell Brand's conduct

The BBC has apologised to staff following an investigation into Russell Brand's behaviour.

The corporation has apologised to employees after a review of the comedian's conduct during his time at the BBC found that several people "felt unable to raise concerns" about his behaviour.

The review, carried out by the BBC's director of editorial complaints, Peter Johnston, focused on Brand's behaviour between 2006 and 2008, when he worked at BBC 6 Music and BBC Radio 2.

Johnston revealed on Thursday that he had investigated eight separate complaints about Brand during the review, although only one was formally made to the BBC at the time.

The BBC has recognised that the comedian was "perceived to be too influential" for staff to lodge complaints about him. It was also found that staff believed Brand "had the support of the station management".

One of the complaints related to him urinating into a cup during his Radio 2 show and the broadcaster has now admitted that the incident was "not dealt with effectively".

The director said, "I am grateful to those who have come forward to talk to me and my team and I have apologised on behalf of the BBC to those most directly affected by what I have documented here."

He continued, "The culture of the time undoubtedly influenced what was acceptable/tolerated, but I have found that a number of individuals had concerns about Russell Brand's behaviour which they felt unable to raise then."

The BBC launched the investigation after the 49-year-old was accused of rape and assault by multiple women in 2023. He has denied all the allegations, insisting that his sexual relationships were "absolutely always consensual".

Addressing the findings, the BBC stated, "It is of great concern that some of these individuals felt unable to raise concerns about Russell Brand's behaviour at the time, and the BBC has apologised to them as part of this review."