Amy Schumer gives verdict on Madonna's stand-up comedy set

Amy Schumer has shared her verdict on her friend Madonna's latest stand-up comedy set.

The Like A Virgin singer surprised the crowd at New York's Comedy Cellar last week when she showed up with Schumer and then performed a solo set of her own material.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the comedian gave her verdict on her friend's stand-up skills.

"It's not cringey - she's funny, she's got jokes, she's got things to say, she's got tea (gossip)," she said. "She doesn't have to get over stage fright. She's got a jump on the game. It's fun; she's dishing (the dirt), she's talking about her life. I love it."

The Trainwreck actress posted a selfie of her and Madonna at the venue on Instagram earlier this week. They sat at a table next to a sign that declared the area was "reserved for Comedy Cellar comedians only".

The surprise show wasn't Madonna's first time trying her hand at stand-up - she previously took to the Comedy Cellar stage after Schumer in 2017.

The star told Stern that the Vogue music icon has been interested in stand-up comedy for "a long time" and knows that she has "to work really hard on it".

Sharing more about her Comedy Cellar experiences with Madonna, Schumer divulged, "She's like, 'I want to get up. I've got things I want to express.' We've done this a couple of times. (We'll) go to the Comedy Cellar and nobody knows that we're going and I do some time and then I introduce her. She goes up with a notebook and she's kind of working on her set."

She added, "And then after, we talked about it a little bit, like what went well. She's gonna watch her tape and like figure it out."